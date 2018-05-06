BTS Member V Drops Brooding New Single ‘Singularity’ — Watch The Spooky Music Video

BTS pleasantly surprised fans on May 6 when they released a haunting music video for their new song ‘Singularity’ featuring V on vocals and it is truly epic. Check out the unique video here!

BTS is releasing their highly-anticipated new album, Love Yourself: Tear, on May 18 but that didn’t stop them from surprising their fans early on May 6 with a new music video for the song “Singularity” featuring member V on vocals. The popular singer is sure to bring out some swoons from fans for the R&B style song and sensual feel of the video. V can be seen singing and slowly dancing alone and with others in the video, including a wild headless coat hanging on a rack that has moving arms and hands. At one point, he’s also strutting his stuff in a black room while white masks float around him and eventually, by the end of the vid, V puts one of the masks on his face as a black teardrop slides down.

The eye-catching video is most likely a clue as to what we can expect from BTS’ new album. The talented guys have been working hard on their new music after obtaining massive success in the last few years. The track list for the new album has yet to be released but it has been confirmed to be the third Korean-language full-length LP for the group. An official press release for The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently revealed that BTS will perform a song called “Fake Love” on the show on May 25 and it put fans in a frenzy. The song is rumored to be their first single off the new album.

In addition to their upcoming Korean-language album, BTS just released their third Japanese-language album, Face Off on Apr. 3 and it was met with rave reviews as anything they release usually is. The guys are set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20.