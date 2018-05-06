‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 7 Sing Their Hearts Out To Become Top 5 Finalists

‘American Idol’ is back for a live night full of magical music as the Top 7 compete with songs from the legendary Prince and tracks that came out in their birth years. Follow along with our live blog here!

American Idol is all set to make another night of music memories as the remaining seven contestants compete to try and make their way into the Top 5 by episode’s end. With this episode’s theme being Prince songs and birth year songs (the contestants will sing two songs each), it’s sure to feature an eclectic set of selections from the talented hopefuls. Let’s follow along with host Ryan Seacrest and entertaining judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as we witness more thrilling performances during our live blog coverage right here!

Tonight the contestants are coached by none other than Nick Jonas and they’re ready to show us what they’ve learned. The night starts with a look back at Prince’s amazing career as the hopefuls get ready to sing some of his biggest hits. Jurnee kicks things off with the very popular song “Kiss” and shes definitely working it! Her vocals sound so smooth as she sings and struts her stuff on stage in purple (Prince’s iconic color) thigh-high boots. Drummer Sheila E, who regularly performed with Prince, is helping everyone out with their Prince songs tonight and she’s killing it in the Jurnee performance. After the performance, Katy liked how Jurnee moved around during the song and Luke likes the song choice.

Gabby Barrett is next and she’s the first up for a birth year song. She was born in 2000 and sings “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, which was a big hit that year. She belts out the lyrics with confidence and a lot of emotion. Katy tells her she previously thought she’s seen a few Gabbys but tonight she realizes there’s only one Gabby. Lionel tells her there was nothing wrong with her performance and thinks she’s fantastic.

Michael J. Woodard brings us back to Prince’s music next and sings “I Would Die For You” with a lot of enthusiasm and strong vocals. The judges give him a standing ovation. Luke tells him they see him growing and advises him not to be scared to dance and cut loose. Lionel thinks he owned the song and tells him the sky’s the limit if he works on relaxing. Katy thinks the lyrics explained his story and she tells him she’s living for him.

