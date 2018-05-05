‘SNL’: The Real Stormy Daniels Appears & Warns Trump: ‘A Storms A-Comin’ Baby’

Look who dropped by! The real Stormy Daniels visited ‘Saturday Night Live’ to confront President Trump! Take a look!

After a month off, Saturday Night Live roared back to life with a blistering take-down of President Donald Trump, 71, and his ever-changing story surrounding that alleged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels! In fact, Stormy herself came by! It all began with Michael Cohan (Ben Stiller) freaking about the charges he facing and everyone in Trump’s orbit including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Jimmy Fallon and Scarlett Johansson) as well as Trump’s private doctor Harold Bornstein (Martin Short). Somehow Cohan ends up on a conference call with Trump and Stormy! And as soon as the lawyer is off the line, the adult actress lays down the law! When the president starts flirting, Stormy responds, “Sorry Donald, it’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change but storms a-comin’ baby.” Love it!

Fans of the show know that this brazen lampooning of Trump’s chaotic administration is nothing new. On April 7, the comedy show recreated the president’s press conference with the leaders of the Baltic countries. Fans will remember that that’s when Trump infamous congratulated Vladimir Putin on his presidential win in what was widely held to be a thoroughly corrupt election. But of course, that was just SNL‘s starting place for this scathing sketch!

"Call up Stormy Daniels and fix this once and for all.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/k56rfAaPNw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

“First up, congratulations to Vladimir Putin. He won a great, great very transparent Russian election,” Trump, once again played by Baldwin, said. “Great job, Putin. Even though no one’s been tougher on Russia than I am, including Hitler.” The press followed up by asking why he was sending the National Guard to the southern border. That’s when he offered up a truly wild and weird response.

“Look we have to protect our border. Mexico is sending caravans full of immigrants toward us. And I’ve seen these caravans. Truck after truck barreling across the desert. The trucks are covered in metal and spikes. There’s a guy in front just wailing away on an electric guitar.” Of course, this prompted one reporter to tell him he’s describing the film Mad Max: Fury Road, he commented, “That’s right! They are some Mad Maxicans.” Later, he simply gave up and admitted this: “Here’s the thing that nobody is willing to say but I’m going to say it, I don’t care about America.” Intense!