Smash Mouth Slams DJ Khaled For Not Giving Wife Oral Sex & Fans Are Living For It

Smash Mouth made many fans proud when they took to Twitter to call out DJ Khaled after he admitted he doesn’t give oral sex to his wife and only expects her to give it to him. See the wild reactions here!

Smash Mouth took to Twitter on May 4 to comment on an article about DJ Khaled, 42, admitting he doesn’t perform oral sex on his wife, Nicole Tuck, because he expects her to only perform it on him and it was truly epic. The popular band retweeted the article and added the caption, “A King who doesn’t is no King at all”. Their amazing response brought out the support of many followers who agreed with the band’s words and also had some of their own.

“Doing the right thing,” one follower tweeted. “Well done sirs,” another said. “It’s even the name of their band,” one user joked. “Well I guess it’s official…Smash Mouth is better than DJ Khaled. 2018 continues to be wild,” a different response read. Even Chili’s restaurant got in on the support by cleverly commenting, “Smash Mouth, you’re an all-star”. Evan Rachel Wood also responded on Twitter with her own opinionated comment that read, “You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋 You should grow up.”

All the comments come after DJ Khaled made headlines when his 2014 interview with The Breakfast Club, in which he revealed his oral sex preferences, went viral. When the hosts were discussing the topic of performing oral sex, DJ Khaled had a surprising response. “I don’t do that. I don’t do that. I don’t,” he said. He went on to express that because he provides for the household, he should have it performed on him and it wouldn’t be okay if a woman said she didn’t want to do it. “Nah, it’s not okay,” he continued. “Because, you know what I’m saying…I’m the King. I’m the King of the house. There’s different rules for men, you gotta understand. We the King. There’s some things that y’all might not want to do, but it’s gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do.”

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 4, 2018

We sure don’t know if DJ Khaled can make up for his shocking comments but we’ll see what happens!