Selena Gomez Wants Justin Bieber To Be Her Date To The Met Gala: ‘She Misses Him’

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez
We’re hearing that, with the Met Gala quickly approaching, Selena Gomez is wishing she could attend the glitzy event with Justin Bieber, despite their messy history. Check out all the EXCLUSIVE details!

It’s here again! Of course, we’re referring to the Met Gala! It’s one of few nights a year when all the world’s most famous people gather to rub elbows and give us serious FOMO! However, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that the star-studded event has Selena Gomez, 25, wishing a certain someone would go to the event with her. “Selena wishes things were different and that she was going to the Met with Justin [Bieber],” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She misses him tons and there is no one right now she would rather be going with.”

The source added that Selena and the 24-year-old crooner may not be on the best of terms but she knows he’d be the ideal companion for the big night. “She always has fun with Justin and even though things aren’t perfect between them right now, she really wishes he was going to be by her side for the big party.” Why can’t these 2 somehow fix their relationship!? These new details arrive after we learned that Sel still listens to Justin’s music all the time.

“Selena thinks he is one of the most talented guys she has ever known, and she listens to his music almost every day,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even though things between them aren’t perfect right now, hearing his songs keeps him close to her heart… Selena still cares for Justin very deeply. He will always be her first real love, and she thinks about him all the time.” We’ll just have to wait and see if they are able to reconnect. We’re all rooting for you!