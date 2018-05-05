OMG! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima just walked a red carpet together and their PDA pics are too cute! See them here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, don’t walk a red carpet together often, but when they do, they make sure to show some PDA for the cameras! The couple attended the Syrian American Medical Society event in Beverly Hills, California on May 4, and posed together in front of the photographers. Kourt stunned in a black midi dress that featured fishnet panels. Her model boyfriend looked dapper beside her in a dark suit and white shirt. The pair made sure everyone knew they were there together by firmly holding hands in the photos. So cute! The outing came just hours before Younes turned 25 on May 5! What a great way to ring in a birthday!

We can’t wait to find out what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has in store for her beau’s special day. A few weeks ago, she celebrated her 39th birthday and Younes went all out for her. First, he blindfolded his girlfriend to drive her to a spot in Malibu where a luxurious vintage Airstream trailer was waiting for them. Their glamping destination overlooked a spectacular mountainous view, which fans were able to see through the adorable snaps the couple shared from the trailer’s bed. Kourt’s man also surprised her with a Minnie Mouse cake, because what’s a birthday without some cake, right?

While it’s unclear right now just what Kourt has scheduled for Younes’ bday, we do know they’ve already started celebrating. The birthday boy shared a photo of his partner on a private plane surrounded by balloons. “Oh shit she got me on my way to idknow where 25 yo at midnight,” he captioned the photo. He then shared a video of some delicious looking Italian food from his “fav” place, which they ate on the aircraft. Then, he showed off a cake that showed a photo of himself as a kid. Adorable! We can’t wait to find out where they’re going!