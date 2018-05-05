Jordin Sparks Gives Birth: ‘American Idol’ Alum Welcomes 1st Baby With Husband — A Boy

Welcome to parenthood, Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah! The singer has officially given birth to her 1st child, a baby boy, and she & her hubby are completely obsessed with their newborn! Get the exciting details here.

Looks like Jordin Sparks, 28, will be taking motherhood “One Step at a Time!” The American Idol winner and her husband Dana Isaiah, 25, welcomed a precious baby boy into the world on May 2 at 9:02 p.m., according to E!Online, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about officially starting their family together. After all, the duo has been vocal about how “exciting” having a baby together is — and now they’ve finally met their little man! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies.

Jordin and Dana named their new son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. and he weighed in at 8lbs, 4.5 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. Jordin called the experience “miraculously beautiful”. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy,” she told People. “He was and is everything we imagined. I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them!”

Jordin and Dana announced they were expecting back in November — at the same time they revealed they had secretly tied the knot! The two ended up getting married under the radar in July 2017, and just one month later they discovered Jordin was pregnant. “We’re both really excited,” Jordin told People magazine at the time. “[Dana’s] been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.” The new parents only met in March 2017, but clearly when you know, you know!

During her first trimester, Jordin craved Lay’s chips — sour cream & onion or salt & vinegar — pickles, and “anything salty.” When it comes to motherhood, Jordin has gushed that she’s nervous but so excited about the adventure. “It’s terrifying and exciting all at the same time,” she told Wonderwall.com back in February. “It’s all so new but it’s all so beautiful at the same time. It’s like overwhelming in the best way, because I know I found Dana and he’s absolutely incredible… and now, with our son coming, it’s just even more exciting. It’s a lot, but it’s amazing.” Congrats again, Dana and Jordin!