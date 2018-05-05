Chris Brown Fears Rihanna Will Get Married To Hassan Jameel: ‘He Will Be Devastated’

We’re learning that, with reports of Rihanna considering marrying BF Hassan Jameel, Chris Brown is totally heartbroken. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details.

There’s been rumblings that Rihanna, 30, and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel have begun discussing getting hitched! Word has it, she’s even considering moving to Paris, France to be closer to him! However, not everyone is celebrating this love story. “Chris [Brown, 29] is also really shocked to learn that Rihanna may be so in love with her new guy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris still thinks about Rihanna all the time and has a lot of love for her.”

The insider added that Chris definitely isn’t happy with how things ended between them but her new relationship is really driving home that he might have missed his chance. “He has major regrets about how things ended between them and he feels like the more serious she gets with her boyfriend, the less chance he has of ever getting back together with her,” the source said. “Chris is disappointed that he may never have another shot at making things right with Rihanna. If she ends up marrying this guy, Chris will be devastated.”

A source previously shared that “Rihanna and Hassan have started talking marriage. He hasn’t proposed yet, but it’s heading in that direction and when he does Rihanna will absolutely say yes. She’s crazy in love with him. He’s her dream guy for so many reasons. Not only is he drop dead gorgeous, he’s also a brilliant businessman with a huge heart. Just like Rihanna, he’s got his own charity and he does tons of philanthropy work. His family is one of the richest in the world, and she could have easily relied on his trust fund and partied his life away, but that’s just not who he is.” Okay, we definitely feel bad for Chris, but we’d also like to see this wedding!