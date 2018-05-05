19 Hottest Met Gala PDA Moments Of All-Time: Selena & The Weeknd, Zayn & Gigi & More

The 2018 Met Gala is almost here, and we can’t wait to see which celeb couples walk the red carpet! In anticipation, we’re looking back at some of the best PDA moments from years’ past — check out the pics!

The Met Gala is a hot spot for celebrity couples to walk the red carpet together, so there are always great opportunities for stars to publicly show their love for each other in front of the cameras. Even some the most private couples, like Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, have flaunted PDA at the event in years’ past! This year’s Ball will take place on May 7, and ahead of the big night, we’ve rounded up some hot PDA pics from recent years.

Who could forget Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s red carpet debut last year?! They looked SO cute together, and made a big statement by taking their love to such a high-profile bash. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid also walked their first red carpet as a couple at the Met Gala, although it was in 2016. There were tons of photos of them looking at each other lovingly, and now that they seem to be back together, we can’t wait to see if there’s possibly a round two in 2018!

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are like the King and Queen of Met Gala PDA — they attend the party almost every year, and they’re never shy about kissing, canoodling and showing off other forms of affection on the carpet. Click through the gallery above to see these couples and more, like George and Amal Clooney, Beyonce and JAY-Z, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, among many others, packing on the PDA at the Met Gala!

Come back to HollywoodLife on May 7 for full coverage of the 2018 Met Ball, as well!