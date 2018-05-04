‘DuckTales’: Watch ‘Zombies’ & ‘Andi Mack’ Reenacted With Real Ducks In Adorable Videos

Are you ready for the cutest videos ever? In honor of ‘Duck Week,’ HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the ‘Andi Quack’ and ‘Duckies’ versions of ‘Andi Mack’ and ‘Zombies.’ Get ready to gush over the cute baby ducks!

This is officially the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen. Precious baby ducks are featured in scenes from your favorite Disney Channel show Andi Mack and the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies. In the “Duckies” clip, the duck versions of Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) sing “Someday.” It’s by far the sweetest thing you’ll watch all day. With Andi Mack, the baby duck versions of Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), Buffy (Sofia Wylie), and Cyrus (Joshua Rush) gather around at The Spoon Diner to recreate the scene where Andi tells her friends that Bex (Lilan Bowden) is her real mom!

If you’re a big duck fan, Disney Channel has you covered. There’s going to be new DuckTales all summer! Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his big DuckTales debut on May 11 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW as part of the inaugural “Duck Week.” He’ll be playing Gizmoduck (a.k.a. Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera). The Emmy Award-nominated hit series will now air daily on Disney Channel, beginning May 1 with premieres every Friday in May, and new episodes and shorts debuting throughout the summer across Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel YouTube. This summer is going to be all about the ducks. We wouldn’t have it any other way!

Andi Mack will return with 12 new episodes from season 2 in June 2018. The show has already been renewed for a third season, which is scheduled to air later in 2018. Zombies premiered in Feb. 2018 and has become an instant fan favorite DCOM. Since the release of the movie, the “Someday” music video has over 40 million views and counting on YouTube.