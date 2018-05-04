Wendy Williams Slams Christina Aguilera After Music Comeback: I Hope You’re Ready For A Rihanna World

Wendy Williams isn’t too confident about Christina Aguilera’s big music comeback! She slammed the singer, after she just dropped her first single in 6 years, saying she’s ‘scrambling for what to do in a Rihanna world!’

Will Christina Aguilera‘s, music comeback be a bust? — Well, Wendy Williams, 53, doesn’t seem too confident about the singer’s return to the scene. “I like her, but she hasn’t dropped a single or an album in six years,” Wendy said on her show on May 4. Christina released “Accelerate” on Thursday, May 3, her first single off of her first new album in six years, titled Liberation. While Christina fans everywhere were in their glory after she released the track, Wendy was analyzing the music era Christina stepped back into after her 6-year absence.

“See, she’s scrambling for what to do in a Rihanna world,” Wendy said. “She’s scrambling and I don’t know what to tell you, but keep your sour grapes to yourself and keep on singing. And, good luck and I hope that your single is battle ready for a Rihanna world.” As for that “sour grapes” comment, Wendy was referring to Christina’s recent interview, where she slammed The Voice as an “energy sucker” show, saying she felt “suffocated and restricted” during her stint on the competition program.

“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules],” Christina told Billboard. “Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

Well, Wendy had an argument for Xtina’s opinions about The Voice, which began with, “Duh. Where has she been?” — “Nobody cares about the contestants, they care about the judges… I think she should have just said [The Voice] was an interesting experience and I had a good time and moved on. Instead, it sounds like sour grapes,” Wendy explained.

Christina was a sporadic judge from 2011-2016 on The Voice. “I think because she had been on and off so many times… She probably had her people call [the show] to come back on and they were probably said, ‘No, we don’t need you anymore,'” the outspoken talk show host guessed.

However, there was one part of Xtina’s interview that Wendy happened to “believe.” — “She said she felt constricted with what she could wear as far as clothes. Well, yeah, you’re not on stage doing ‘Dirty’ with Red Man,” Wendy said in her defense, while throwing some subtle shade at the singer. “It’s still a family show, so you can’t come out there with chaps and nothing else. So, if they were knocking on her dressing room telling her you can’t wear this, then fire your agent or your manager for dragging you into something that you did not do any research on. And, I never saw anything wrong with the outfits that she wore. I mean, my God, we sat there with you through your weight going up and going down.”