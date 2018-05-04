New Pic
Hollywood Life

Is Selena Gomez Sending A Message To Justin Bieber? — ‘I Wanna Hold You When I’m Not Supposed To’

Backgrid
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber seen leaving his weekly church service in Beverly Hills with fans watching outside. The singer's ride was recently vandalized with spray paint to read "CASH ONLY" on the driver's side but Bieber seemed to take everything in stride with a smile on his face. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Maciel / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friends Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1666982 190318 Picture by: Media-Mode / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Selena Gomez teased her new song lyrics, and she may be sending her ex Justin Bieber a message with the emotional words!

Selena Gomez, 25, posted stunning photo of herself to promote her latest single for 13 Reasons Why season 2, due out on May 10. In the pic, Sel is lounging against a lightbulb-lit mirror, look insanely gorgeous and, she captioned the picture “I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to…” Could it be… a message to her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber?! The singer revealed she’d be releasing the song, titled “Back 2 You,” with a sultry post on May 1, in which she is wearing the same lacy outfit as she has on in this latest pic.

This cryptic message, which is most likely lyrics to Sel’s new song, comes shortly after HollywoodLife.com reported that Selena “still cares deeply” about JB, and “she thinks about him all the time.” Recall, the couple reconnected at the end of October shortly after it was revealed that Selena underwent an emergency kidney transplant in August 2017. The two were inseparable, as they have been in the past, for months, until they took a break in early March 2018. They went on their separate vacations, attended separate church services and haven’t been seen together since the split. Still, HollywoodLife hears that, Justin “has learned quickly that Selena is irreplaceable and what he really needs is to be back with her.” Maybe there is hope after all, for all you Jelena shippers!

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to…

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A Jelena reunion may not be in the near future though, as we hear Sel is focused on her health, faith and career right now. We’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we can’t wait for Selena’s new song and the second season of 13 Reasons Why