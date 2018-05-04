Sebastian Stan Had ‘Extreme Concern’ For Pal Tom Hiddleston Dating Taylor Swift: I Was ‘Worried’

How did Tom Hiddleston’s friend and co-star, Sebastian Stan, feel about the actor’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift? Watch here and find out why he was worried!

Sebastian Stan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 3, and one caller had a very important question for him: What was his reaction to his Avengers co-star, Tom Hiddleston’s, relationship with Taylor Swift…particularly the time he wore an “I [Heart] TS” t-shirt. “That’s an amazing question,” Sebastian admitted. “It was one of awe and extreme concern. Obsession, and yet, at the same time…I was really worried, mainly for him. Love is quick and hard.” Sebastian had a grin on his face and was clearly being a little cheeky, but we don’t blame him for being a bit concerned when his friend dated one of the world’s biggest pop stars!

In case you forgot, Taylor and Tom briefly dated in the summer of 2016. They met at the 2016 Met Gala, when she was still dating Calvin Harris. Just two weeks after her breakup from Calvin was confirmed at the beginning of June, Taylor and Tom were photographed kissing, and were inseparable for the next several weeks. He was in attendance at her annual Fourth of July party in Rhode Island that summer, which is when the infamous photos of him wearing the ‘I Heart TS” t-shirt made waves online.

By September, the two had broken up, and it was revealed months later that she had started dating her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, shortly after that. If you want to know more about that relationship, all you have to do is listen to Taylor’s album Reputation, which is basically a love note to him! There are some mentions of Tom, too, though — particularly on the track “Getaway Car.”