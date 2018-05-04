Stop everything! Nicki Minaj just dropped her music video for ‘Barbie Tingz’ and you NEED to see it! Watch the new visual here!

Nicki Minaj returned to music with the April 12 release of her two singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li.” But now on May 4, both tracks have received the music video treatment! The 35-year-old rapper gave fans an hour warning on Instagram before dropping the visuals, which TBH, was not enough time to prepare for the “Barbie Tingz” vid. The video was directed by Vogue Italia‘s creative director Giovanni Bianco, which is probably why Nicki looks so stylish in the various shots. Check out the video above!

Throughout the visual, we can see the rapper rocking various different looks. One is the same Fendi thong and jacket set that she wears in her artwork for her “Chun-Li” track, while another is a long-sleeved pink crop top and high-waisted black spanx look that she rocks while pretending to be a marionette. Side-note: leave it to Nicki to take a mustard yellow wig and make it look good. At another point during the video, we see Nicki in a large petticoat dress directing a bunch of similarly dressed people with doll masks covering their faces.

The video seems to reinforce the idea that Nicki isn’t here for anyone coming for her spot as the Queen of Rap. Fans already started speculating that she was shading Cardi B, 25, when the single dropped last month. Lyrics like, “Had to come off IG so they can’t stalk me/All they do is copy looks, steal music too” made fans concerned that she was dissing her competition. The line in the song is also consistent with what Nicki told Zane Lowe in an interview. “I needed to focus…I wanted to go in the studio and have fun again. I didn’t want to see anything. I wasn’t only not posting, I took all forms of social media off my phone,” she admitted. “It gave me peace.” Well, we’re definitely glad she’s back on our screens with these killer visuals!