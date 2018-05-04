Nicki Minaj’s 10 Sexiest Music Video Looks Of All-Time: Plunging Latex Bodysuit & More

Nicki Minaj may have just dropped her sexiest music videos EVER for ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun Li’! We’ve rounded up her hottest video looks of all time and it’s a fiery list! — Take a look!

Nicki Minaj, 35, just raised the bar for music video attire! The rapper dropped the videos for her latest tracks “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” on May 4, where she rocked a slew of sultry looks, including a leather latex bodysuit. — Like, how is this even possible? On top of that, she sported the tiniest Fendi thong we’ve ever seen while showing off her incredible curves in the video for “Barbie Tingz”. So, we’ve rounded up her sexiest music video looks of all time! — Check them out in our attached gallery!

“Beez In The Trap” — Nicki’s 2012 chart-topper was accompanied by one of her most revealing music videos ever. With a multiple outfit changes and hair colors, Nicki donned a multi-colored string bikini, a pink bodysuit, and a skintight cheetah jumpsuit with an open back. Nicki’s danced seductively in numerous shots with green, blonde and black hair, as she was decked out in gold jewels. Grade: A+

“Anaconda” — The rapper’s highest charting single in the US in 2014 landed on our sexiest video list because well, Nicki opens the video by twerking in black spandex. The rest of the video is filled with twerking dancers baring their booties, including the star herself. Then, Nicki and her backup dancers continue to twerk in revealing jean shorts before they work out in revealing outfits. The whole video is just a twerk session with booties bouncing everywhere. Grade: A+

“Super Bass” — It may not be Thursday, but this is an epic throwback we just had to include. Nicki’s performance in her 2011 “Super Bass” video was damn memorable and we’re still not over it. You know you remember her body-rolling in that tight, pink printed jumpsuit… after she rode that iced out motorcycle. And, she turned up the sex appeal during her bass grinding synchronized dance numbers with her Nicki clones. Oh, and when she gave a random music video hottie a lap dance with black-light effects. Grade: A-