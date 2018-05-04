Meghan Markle’s $135K Wedding Gown: First Look — Is This The Gorgeous Dress She’ll Marry Harry In?

Meghan Markle really will look like a fairytale bride as what’s believed to be her wedding gown has been revealed for the first time. We’ve got a look at the stunning $135K Ralph & Russo number.

We didn’t think it was possible to top the classic beauty of Kate Middleton‘s wedding gown, but it looks like Meghan Markle, 36, could become the most gorgeous royal bride in history with what’s believed to be the first look at her gown. The stunning hand stitched number is reportedly being created by top British couture house Ralph & Russo, the same brand that made the former Suits star’s $75,000 black and gold engagement photo gown. The Daily Mail has photoshopped Meghan’s head atop the gown that they say she will marry Prince Harry in on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel on the ground of Windsor Castle. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF THE GOWN.

The stunning number is reportedly “heavily beaded” and costs a whopping $135,000. The site claims that Harry and the royal family will be paying for the gorgeous dress. “It sounds a lot but this is the wedding of the year and hundreds of hours of manpower have gone into making it, almost all by hand,” their source claims. The gown shown looks totally fit for a princess, with a wide full skirt featuring intricate beading, and a fitted lace and beaded bodice with elbow-length sleeves.

The Mail says that the couple will postpone their honeymoon until later this summer and get straight on to royal duties as new husband and wife. Meghan will not have a made of honor, but soon to be niece and nephew Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, will be her flower girl and pageboy. Her mother Doria Ragland will ride with her daughter in the car on the way to the chapel, and her father Thomas Markle will walk her down the aisle. Prince William will be serving as Harry’s best man while Kate will be in attendance as a guest, which will be her first appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis on Apr. 23. Over a billion people are expected to tune in and watch the royal wedding, and 600 guests will be in attendance. We absolutely can’t wait!