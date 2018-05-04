Star Wars Day: Zayn Malik & More Stars Tweet ‘May The 4th Be With You’ In Honor Of May 4

May the Fourth be with you, HollywoodLifers! It’s time again for Star Wars Day, May 4, and celeb ‘Star Wars’ nerds are getting in on the fun. See tweets from Zayn Malik and more!

Listen up, nerds — it’s Star Wars Day! The unofficial holiday always falls on May 4, and fans of the Star Wars saga know exactly why. May 4 equals…May the Fourth Be With You. Yes, that sounds incredibly silly, because it is. But there’s no one more dedicated to their fandom than Star Wars fans, so nothing’s better than a full day dedicated to the thing they love! There are plenty of celebrities that you may not know are actually major fans of the movies. Zayn Malik, for example! Zayn got in on the fun early by tweeting in the morning a gif of him swinging around a lightsaber. So good!

Paris Hilton got in the holiday spirit, too. Her tweet was a little confusing, but she gets an A for effort. Paris tweeted a photoset of herself, now deleted, wearing a bikini (and carrying a basketball?) on the moon, the Earth seen behind her in space. She tagged it #MayTheFourth, so technically it’s Star Wars related. We think it’s more Barbarella, but that’s just our opinion.

May The Fourth Be With [YOUR NAME HERE] — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2018

Star Wars…stars…piped up on Twitter, as well. Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, has been teasing followers with tweets every day in May leading up to the fourth. “May The First Be With You; May The Second Be Better; May The Third Be Absurd.” He ended with, “May The Fourth Be With [YOUR NAME HERE]”. This is why he’s the GOAT. Samuel L. Jackson, who played Mace Windu in the prequel films, tweeted, “May The Fourth Be With You. Morning Mood…” attached to a pic of himself wielding his trusty lightsaber. We can’t wait to see who tweets next!