Kylie Jenner Raps About Stormi In Travis Scott’s New Song With Kanye & Twitter Loves It

So, when is Kylie Jenner’s debut single out? Travis Scott’s baby mama pulled a surprise cameo on his new track with Kanye West, and she dropped a few bars about her baby, Stormi!

“Dropping bars” might be pushing it, but Kylie Jenner, 20, did do the outro on Travis Scott’s new track, “Watch.” Travis, 25, was joined by Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, 40, and Lil Uzi Vert, 23, but it was the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s appearance that caught a few fans off guard. Being that this is Travis’s first song since his and Kylie’s child was born, it’s only fitting that Kylie would “rap” about baby Stormi Webster. “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies,” Kylie says in the closing seconds of the song, per X17. “And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby.”

“Bust down,” according to the kind folks over at Genius, means “very expensive,” because English is a constantly changing and evolving language. So, when Kylie says she wants to have a “bust down baby,” it means she wanted to start a family with the ”Butterfly Effect” rapper. Mission accomplished! This heartfelt sentiment hit listeners in the feels. “LOL I LOOKED UP THE LYRICS TO #Watch AND KYLIE IS ON THE ONTRO IM HOLLERING WTF,” one fan tweeted. “omg @KylieJenner having a little part on “watch” about stormi i love it honestly,” another user, with the name @KylieJenrats, added. “

What a heartfelt way to end a song that…happens to feature Kanye rapping about his recently revealed opioid addiction and substance abuse. “Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills / Bet my wifey stay close, she know I’m on my Bezos/ Opioid addiction, pharmacy’s the real trap / Sometimes I feel trapped, Jordan with no Phil Jack,” Yeezy rapped. I need someone else to make this drink, because / You don’t understand the juice to vodka ratio / That could satisfy a real drunk, guess what? / Never trust a bartender that don’t drink, bitch”

WATCH IS FEAT. KYLIE AND KANYE SNAPPED pic.twitter.com/ApF1SizCc8 — 𝔠𝔥𝔩𝔬𝔢 (@chloegenius_) May 4, 2018

The fact Kylie ft in “Watch” is 🔥🔥🔥 “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies

And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby” ☄️ — ßrÿan Apice 👤😈🐬 (@bapice2) May 4, 2018

Kylie and Travis’s “bust down baby” has been on the mind of fans lately, specifically those who think that her bodyguard is secretly Stormi’s real father. In a conspiracy theory ripped out of an episode of Maury, some fans have compared Stormi’s likeness to Tim Chung. “I’ve never been more convinced of a theory,” one said after seeing the two. Of course, Stormi is only four months old and still growing into her face, which will probably resemble her mother in a few more months. Just watch.