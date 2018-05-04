Kris Jenner Admits Lying About Kylie’s Pregnancy ‘Confused’ Her All The Time: Here’s How She Did It

Kris Jenner found herself in a web of lies trying to hide her daughter Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, and she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres how confused it made her!

The world’s most social media savvy family, the Kardashians, managed to keep Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy under-wraps up until the birth of her daughter on February 1. Momager Kris Jenner admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the months of lying had her totally confused. Recall, Ellen asked Kris if Kylie was pregnant when she visited the show in November 2017, and Kris gave a coy response. “The last time you were here, I asked you if Kylie was going to have a baby and you said, ‘I don’t think so.’ Do you ever confuse your lies? You lie to me all the time,” the host joked with the KarJenner matriarch. “I pretty much lead a very confusing life,” Kris laughed. “I am confused at all times. It’s a natural thing. I just kind of mumble along and hopefully you’ll believe it.” “Whatever I ask you, I assume it’s the opposite,” Ellen responded.

While visiting the show, Kris also talked about Khloe Kardashian‘s first few weeks as a new mother, and even got emotional talking about the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. “She’s figuring it out one day at a time, and she’s just the best mom already,” Kris revealed as she started to tear up. “She is just concentrating on being a mom, her baby, and I think that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood, trying to get the nursing thing down.” Before Khloe gave birth to her daughter True Thompson, she revealed on Instagram that she was feeling “nervous” about breastfeeding, when one commenter told her to “enjoy her pregnancy boobs now before there is major leakage all the time.” “I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it,” she responded. Then, she took to Twitter, where she also talked about breastfeeding. “I definitely want to breast-feed,” she tweeted. “So I hope I can. I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL either way I got to breast-feed that’s my goal at least.”

Kylie, on the other hand, is enjoying mom-life, too, chilling in Turks and Caicos with her baby daddy Travis Scott and 3-month old Stormi Webster! Kris Jenner is one lucky grandma, with her NINE grandchildren!