Khloe & Kim Kardashian ‘Leaning On Each Other’ While Struggling With Tristan & Kanye ‘Issues’

Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s sisterly bond is growing even stronger as they both deal with relationship problems, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s how they’re helping each other through the drama!

Khloe and Kim Kardashian have shared a lot of the same experiences this year. They were both expecting babies at the same time, both just welcomed beautiful daughters…and now they’re both experiencing “issues” with their men. The problems are different — Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe publicly with five different women, and Kanye West is going wild on Twitter and TMZ — but the sisters are reacting similarly. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans know that the family is incredibly close, and they’ve been right by each other’s sides through thick and thin. That’s why it’s no surprise that they’re uplifting one another in their time of need!

“Khloe and Kim are both leaning on each other more than ever before as they both struggle with relationship issues. The sisters are texting, talking and FaceTiming all day every day, and are constantly connected despite their distance apart,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The sisters have been through a lot together and the latest family drama has only strengthened their bond.”

Well that’s an understatement! They’re not kidding when they say the women have each other’s backs. Kim recently appeared on Ellen and discussed the Tristan cheating scandal, in so many words. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f*cked up,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. That’s all she would say about the situation, though. I’m going to not say something too negative because … some day, True [Thompson, Khloe and Tristan’s daughter] is going to see this and…you know, it’s just so messed up.”

Meanwhile, the source told us EXCLUSIVELY, Khloe’s helping Kim cope as Kanye goes off on Twitter and in interviews, saying things like that he and President Donald Trump share the same “dragon energy,” and that slavery was a “choice.” That’s just some of it! “Whenever Kim gets worried about her husband’s actions, Khloe reassures Kim how lucky she is to have such a faithful, caring, good man in her life,” the source told us. Khloe and Kim’s relationship is so inspiring!