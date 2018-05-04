NY is experiencing a major heat wave, and Kendall Jenner found the perfect way to deal: taking her tea break in just her underwear! See her wild Instagram pic here!

Winter is officially over! Kendall Jenner, 21, took a moment to soak in the sunshine during a trip to New York City, hanging out on the roof of the Bowery Hotel in nothing but a black bra and matching thong. She appeared to be getting ready for the Longchamp event she attended later that night with Paris Jackson, as her hair was in curlers. So glam! We kind of get why Kendall felt the need to strip down to her undies outside. It is sweltering in NYC right now! Hence her caption, “heat wave.”

You know, now we’re wondering who took this pic. Clearly, it was someone Kendall was comfortable sitting around in her underwear with. We’re not the only people who thought Kendall looked amazing. Hailey Baldwin commented on the pic (h/t @commentsbycelebs), “U didn’t have to flex on us like this…? HARD agree, Hailey.

Kendall ditched the bra for another event that same night, the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers jewelry collection launch. She looked fresh and springy in a white, lace minidress that was totally sheer — and showed her nipples. You know, it’s totally legal to go topless in NYC anywhere that it’s appropriate for a man to do so, so Kendall’s look was actually pretty tame. We’re obsessed with this look. And, of course, she was rocking some major diamonds for the jewelry launch, a chunky necklace and two matching rings. Absolutely fabulous!