Kendall Jenner Goes Braless & Reveals Nipples Through Sheer White Dress — See Pics

Kendall Jenner stunned at a Tiffany & Co. jewelry launch in a sheer white ELIE SAAB mini dress & we’re OBSESSED. See the braless look here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, isn’t afraid to go braless. The supermodel attended the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers jewelry collection launch on May 3, and her ELIE SAAB Spring/Summer 2018 Ready-To-Wear mini dress was equal parts sexy and sophisticated. The coco white beaded number featured sheer segments that gave a peek at what was underneath – which wasn’t a bra. TBH, a bra would have ruined this stunning ensemble, so Kenny totally made the right call on freeing the nipple. She kept her lob-styled hair down and rocked a pretty pink lip. Gorgeous! Seeing as how she was at a jewelry event, she of course had to rock some bling! She sported a diamond chain necklace and two chunky rings to the star-studded party, which bestie Hailey Baldwin also attended.

Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended a different brand’s event in New York. Longchamp celebrated its 70th anniversary with the opening of a new store on Fifth Avenue. Kendall is the newest ambassador for the luxury leather goods company, so naturally she stopped by. She looked chic in a black and maroon dress that she paired with a snakeskin cross body bag. Paris Jackson was also spotted at the high-profile event, but opted for a more edgy look. She looked incredible in a lace corset and suede jacket ensemble.

All of these stellar fashion moments and Big Apple appearances are getting us so much more excited for the Met Gala on May 7! We can’t wait to see what Kendall decides to wear to the major fashion event and how she interprets this year’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. We’ll just have to wait until the Met Ball to find out!