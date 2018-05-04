Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Celebs in sequins! This week was all about the glamour — see sexy, shimmering looks on Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more below!

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in a white mini by Elie Saab and clear heels at the Tiffany Paper Hearts jewelry launch in NYC on May 3. At the same event, Zendaya wore a light blue dress by Dice Kayek and Christian Louboutin‘s So Kate pumps. Hailey Baldwin wore a silver sequin midi dress, and Elle Fanning, the face of Tiffany’s “Believe In Dreams” campaign, was in Giambattista Valli Couture. Maddie Ziegler wore a cool grey suit!

Gabrielle Union wore a black Brock Collection gown at VH1’s 3rd Annual Dear Mama: an Event to Honor Moms event in Los Angeles on May 3. Jennifer Lopez wore a tight, white dress by August Getty Atelier — the FW18 Gigi Dress — while attending NBCUniversal’s Summer Press Day at Universal Studios in California on May 3. She was promoting her shows Shades of Blue and World of Dance.

On April 30, Anna Faris wore a pink sequin Jeffrey Dodd dress at the Overboard premiere in Los Angeles. Margot Robbie wore a multicolor organza dress from the CHANEL Métiers d’art Paris-Hamburg 2017/18 collection, plus CHANEL shoes and CHANEL makeup at the CHANEL Cruise show in Paris on May 3. At the same show, Kristen Stewart wore a black sequin CHANEL jacket from their Fall-Winter 2018/19 Ready-to-wear collection. Charlize Theron wore a black lace dress in NYC on May 3, promoting her movie Tully. See more best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached!