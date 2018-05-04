The feud continues! Kailyn Lowry blew up on her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and his then girlfriend Briana DeJesus in a sneak preview for season 8 of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ Check it out here!

Season 8 of Teen Mom 2 isn’t here yet, but the drama has already begun! By now, you know Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin was romantically involved with their co-star Briana DeJesus. And, although they’ve since broken up, their relationship, and Kailyn’s reaction to it, is a focal point on the upcoming season. In a sneak peak for the MTV show, things reached a boiling point at the reunion when Javi showed up to Kailyn’s dressing room in attempt to get her to talk to him. “I’m not doing this on camera,” Kailyn said after answering the door. “They can stay outside, I’m going to talk to you,” Javi responded. “It’s so Jerry Springer,” Kailyn continues. Yikes! WATCH THE TRAILER HERE!

And just when you thought their interaction couldn’t get any more awkward, Briana steps in and blames Kailyn for the drama. “Are you for real right now? You literally sat there and said, ‘shut up you’re annoying, shut up you’re annoying.’ This has nothing to do with you,” Kailyn fired back. However, Briana insists the situation has everything to do with her, which only further irritates Kailyn. “I don’t want these people around my kids. Have a nice day,” Kailyn says ending the dispute. While it’s unclear what started the fight, their bad blood is nothing new.

If you recall, Kailyn and Briana got into it over Twitter, and Briana even slammed Kailyn as “salty” that Javi moved on. However, after their split, Javi apologized to Kailyn for everything he put her through. “At the end of the day a good relationship with my son’s mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to Kail for my actions,” Javi tweeted on Feb. 2. We’re glad to see they’ve since settled their issues especially for sake of their three-year-old son Lincoln. But, we will certainly be tuning into the new season to see how this all plays out!