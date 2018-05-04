Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid strutted in style down the catwalk during the Chanel Cruise collection show in Paris on May 3. See pics from the runway below!

It’s not officially Fashion Week, but CHANEL Cruise showed off their newest collection in Paris, France on May 3, and the collection was full of berets, stripes, polka dots and intricate beading. The Parisian chic collection was modeled by major players Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, and Barbara Palvin, just to name a few. The Karl Lagerfeld-designed collection was shown at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, in grand fashion, that is for sure! See pics in the gallery.

Kristen Stewart, who is a CHANEL ambassador, sat front row at the show, and wore a stunning black tuxedo jacket with no pants, and no shirt! The shimmering jacket was super sexy and gorgeous! She paired it with black lace booties! Lily-Rose Depp and Margot Robbie were also in the front row, maybe getting some last-minute inspiration for the Met Gala on May 7! Margot wore a colorful, striped sequin mini dress, and wore her hair in waves. Lily-Rose wore a tiny silver, strapless mini dress — WOW! I love that everyone was shining bright in their glittering outfits!

Gigi and Bella looked so cute in berets with sleek, straight hair. Their makeup was sexy, with dramatic, cat eye liner. They wore classic CHANEL patterns — lots of tweed, and pearls. We want everything in the collection — it was all so gorgeous! See tons of pics from the show in the gallery attached to this post!