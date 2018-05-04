Twitter Goes All Tyra Banks On Khloe Kardashian After Taking Tristan Thompson Back

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are officially back together & fans are freaking out! Read the most disappointed & heated reactions to the wild news here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has seemingly forgiven Tristan Thompson, 27, for his cheating scandal, and fans are shocked that she’s taken him back into our life after reportedly being associated with no less than five other women. After finding out the Khloe and Tristan were seen laughing at a lunch together, one Twitter user wrote, “How do you spell ‘dysfunctional relationship’? Khloe and Tristan.” Another stated, “Y’all know he’s going to cheat again and all his side chicks already have that hush money and will still be there. I’m sure there’s more women we don’t know about. Can’t be mad at Tristan though if he can do it he will do it.” It’s as the saying goes — fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, well, that’s kind of on you, Khloe.

Another fan wondered why Khloe would take Tristan back after Lamar Odom‘s previous infidelity: “You would think Khloe would be smarter not to get back with him, knowing she’s gone through this with Lamar. Tristan is trash and he’ll do it again smfh.” After Kim Kardashian called the cheating scandal “f*cked up” and Kris labeled it as “very unexpected”, you’d think Khloe would have agreed with them. To paraphrase Tyra Banks at her most viral moment, “We were rooting for you, Khloe! We were all rooting for you!”

After Khloe and Tristan were seen back together in Cleveland, one fan used Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother as a meme to convey the following message: “I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed.” Another Twitter user pointed out that Khloe hasn’t even know Tristan long enough for him to earn a pass: “Khloe hasn’t known Tristan that long to give him that kind of loyalty lmao y’all weird. She really should of left. He’s been cheating for 6 months WHILE she was pregnant?”

A Khloe jantando com o Tristan pic.twitter.com/SzdEf86AMc — Ray #HOPEWORLD (@little_redvamp) May 4, 2018

How do you spell "dysfunctional relationship"? Tristan and Khloe — Why you lying? (@YTFULying) May 4, 2018

Time will tell whether or not Khloe or Tristan will publicly comment on their reunion. At this point, Tristan has yet to apologize publicly for his alleged indiscretions.