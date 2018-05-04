It’s just not Drake’s week. The rapper sat courtside for Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs, where he had to witness LeBron James and the Cavs dominate the Raptors to take the series lead 2-0. And, his reaction is priceless!

Drake, 30, was not happy when LeBron James, 33, and the Cavaliers well, LeBron-ed the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs on May 3. The rapper was courtside when the Cavs rolled over the Raptors 128-110, with LeBron dropping 40 points, 14 assists, and 8 rebounds. With the Cavs clinching the series lead 2-0, Drake is not happy to say the least. His upset was caught on camera and it’s too good not to show. Check it out below!

The “God’s Plan” rapper sat in his seat just looking up at what we’d assume was the showing of the final score at the end of the game. He didn’t say word as he sat in disappointment, which isn’t like Drake, especially during the Playoffs. A die hard Raptors fan, Drake has caused major chaos around the league during the post-season, yelling courtside and while pacing up and down the court near his seat. The NBA even issued a warning to the Raptors super-fan about “the use of bad language” after Drake and Cleveland’s Kendrick Perkins, 33, traded angry words during Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series, a league source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Before Drake’s scuffle with Perkins, he was spotted trash talking John Wall, 27, of the Washington Wizards during the first round of the Playoffs.

This loss was particularly rough for the Raptors since they’re used to being beat by LeBron. The Cavs have now won eight consecutive playoff games against the Raptors dating to 2016 and have won five straight at Air Canada Centre.

The Raptors will have a chance to redeem themselves on Saturday, May 5. However, they’ll have to pull out a win on the road, as Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals will be on Cleveland’s home court at 8:30 PM ET.