Kendall Jenner Fires Back After Being Accused Of Dissing Kacey Musgraves: She’s My ‘F***in Fave’

Wait, someone thought Kendall Jenner was dissing Kacey Musgraves? Thankfully, she set the record straight after this perceived shade, saying that she’s one of Kacey’s biggest fans!

Does the Internet not understand how copyrights work? Clearly, someone wasn’t up on their intellectual property law when they accused Kendall Jenner, 22, of dissing Kacey Musgraves, 29. The KUWTK star uploaded a picture of her enjoying some morning tea while lounging in her underwear on the patio of the Bowery Hotel. Yet, one fan noticed that a billboard for Kacey’s new album, Golden Hour, had been edited. “The fact that @KendallJenner BLURRED OUT @KaceyMusgraves in the background I’m done,” Hannah Lockhart tweeted. Gasp! Did Kendall actually diss Kacey?

Oh, Kendall quickly shut that down. “yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo!” Kendall tweeted on May 4. “Kacey is literally my f*ckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!” So, not only did Kendall clarify that she wasn’t being shady, but she was able to name off a handful of her favorite songs. Hannah seemed to acknowledge the snafu. “I should have said the fact that *whoever edits Kendall’s pics blurred out the billboard. Also should’ve added a [laughing emoji] for those who think I’m genuinely salty about this lol”

So, that’s the end of that, right? It’s likely that the professional photographer that took Kendall’s professional photo blurred out the (professionally taken) picture of Kacey’s album in order to avoid having to pay for its use.

Supposedly, Kacey posted the same photo to her Instagram story, sharing a close-up of the blurred out billboard. Kacey also reportedly shared a version of the pic where Kendall’s face was also blurred out (but, according to PEOPLE, Kacey has since taken it down.) Perhaps she was confused about Kendall’s photo, too? Or perhaps she was just poking fun at this whole non-controversy?

yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my fuckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her! 🌹❤️ https://t.co/3pAg3TdbT8 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 4, 2018

There was another person who objected to Kendall’s photo: Hailey Baldwin, who was upset at…how good Kendall looked. “U didn’t have to flex on like this?” she commented on the pic. Kendall’s little lingerie lounging shoot came after she went braless at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers jewelry collection launch. With the Met Gala on May 7, and Kendall currently in NYC, the question is not so much “what will she wear?” but what won’t she be wearing?