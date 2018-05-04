Did Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Split? — The Truth Behind The Cheating & Breakup Rumors

Have Big Sean and GF Jhene Aiko parted ways following cheating claims? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Despite rampant cheating allegations leveled at Big Sean, 30, we’re hearing that he and girlfriend Jhene Aiko are going strong! “Jhene and Big Sean are all good, they have a lot of love for each other and are still together,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jhene and Sean tease each other all the time and often on social media. They always poke fun at each other but there is nothing wrong in the relationship and they are not broken up. She gets frustrated with him sometimes so she may unfollow him just to take a break from it, or to give him a hard time, and but that’s all.”

As we previously reported, Sean set off a firestorm when rumors surfaced that he and Nicole Scherzinger were spied allegedly looking extra friendly at an Oscars party in March. “They both attended an Oscar Awards after-party together and were cozied up together sitting at a table in VIP,” a source told Jasmine Brand. “They were all over each other and they looked really comfortable around each other. They looked like they were a couple.” Well, it doesn’t look like the hearsay has fazed Jhene!