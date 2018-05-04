Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Split: Reportedly End Relationship Just 6 Mos. After Wedding

Oh no! Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have reportedly broken up six months after getting married. Get the heartbreaking details here.

It’s a sad day for love. Colton Haynes, 29, and Jeff Leatham, 46, have called it quits after six months of marriage, TMZ reports. It’s unclear what caused the breakup of the pair, who walked down the aisle just half a year ago on Oct. 27. They’ve both unfollowed each other on Instagram, and the Teen Wolf alum even went so far as to delete many of his recent photos of his now-ex. The most recent post to remain is a series of affectionate throwback couple photos that was shared on Jan. 21. “On this day…many moons ago…I met the love of my life @jeffleatham in Paris…here’s to love, laughter, & happily ever after Happy anniversary boo bah,” the actor captioned the pics.

Colton and Jeff wed in a star-studded Palm Springs ceremony that was officiated by Kris Jenner. But the momager wasn’t the only celeb to celebrate the two. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Billy Lourd, Chelsea Clinton, and Dylan O’Brien were just a few of the famous faces looking on as the then-couple said “I do.” The Four Seasons artistic director explained his vision for the nuptials to People. “If you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding,” Jeff said. “But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.”

Apparently 2018 just isn’t the year for love.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Colton’s representative for comment.