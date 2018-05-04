Cinco De Mayo: All The Best Deals You Can Get On Margaritas, Tacos, & More On May 5

¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo! It’s a day dedicated to celebrating Mexican culture, so it’s time to party. Find out where to score the best deals on margaritas, Dos Equis, tacos and more!

Cinco de Mayo – aka the day remembering the Battle of Puebla in 1862 – has fast become one of the biggest holidays in the United States. For many, that means a day dedicated to tequila, tacos, and observing the rich history of Mexican culture. A lot of the country’s biggest chains are getting in the fun, meaning that someone can celebrate the day without breaking the bank!

Applebee’s has extended their $1 margarita deal through Saturday, according to E! News, meaning that everyone can enjoy “Dollaritas.” Plus, they will have $2 Dos Equis (The “2 Dollar Dos”) all month long. Abuelo’s will have a $5 Mexican draft beer special, which will come with a free 22-ounce plastic cup. Their $6.95 Flag Margarita will come in a souvenir dome cup, according to USA Today. Similarly, Bahama Breeze will offer classic margaritas for $5. Blue Moon Mexican Café will have a mariachi band from 6pm to 9pm, and there will be giveaways including Patron, Corona, Lunazul, and Blue Moon Cinco de Mayo shirts.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will have $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles (at participating locations.) Similarly, Buffalo Wild Wings will have $3 domestics and $4 Sharables on Saturday and Saturday. Oh, before celebrating Cinco de Mayo, take in a mint julep for the Kentucky Derby.

California Pizza Kitchen will have a $5 Lime Margarita on Saturday, while Chili’s will offer $5 draft beers, Presidente Margaritas and Tequila Trifecta Ritas. Plus, those who use the My Chili’s Rewards program will get free chips and salsa. Del Taco will offer members of their eClub a coupon for a free Carnitas Street Taco with any drink purchase. Joe’s Crab Shack will celebrate with deals on tacos, Patron Margaritas and a $20 bucket of Modelo Especial. Long John Silvers will offer 99-cent Baja Fresh Tacos with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant got the party started early, and they’re offering a flight of four margaritas for $10. On Saturday, people can get a $5 Hornitos shots, B’Fast Burritos and Temple of Bacon. Moe’s Southwest Grill will give out free shirts for the first 50 customers at every location (while supplies last.) Burritos will also be just $5 at participating locations.

Spotted: UFT (Unidentified Flying Tee) over Moe’s. Pick up yours IRL on 5/5 while supplies last. #CincoDeMoes pic.twitter.com/YT9MLH2hMZ — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) April 25, 2018

Red Robin is celebrating with a Strawberry Basil Margarita and a taco Tavern Burger Double (for $6.99.) TGI Fridays will roll out a Blackberry Buzz Rita, which is a variation of its Blackberry Margarita. Lyft has also gotten in on the party. The ride-sharing service teamed up with Tostitos and Sabra Guacamole. People can pick up a specially marked Tostitos bags and Sabra Guacamole packs with the Lift Logo, and they come with a coupon for $10 off a ride.

FYI: Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. That’s September 16th. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican resistance to the superior forces of the French. The Mexican army pulled off a major victory at Battle of Puebla, so it’s a day of national pride. Fun fact – it’s celebrated more in the U.S. than Mexico, and the holiday is more American than what people think. Of course, the best way to celebrate is to hit up a local Mexican restaurant or make some tasty drinks at home. Either way — ¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo!