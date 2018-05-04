Anna Faris’ 8 Hottest Photos Since Chris Pratt Split: Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks & More

It’s been quite a year filled with a lot of changes for Anna Faris, and she’s looked incredible through it all! Check out all her hottest looks since her split from Chris Pratt.

If it’s one thing Anna Faris, 41, knows, it’s comedy and style! Despite her recent split with ex-husband Chris Pratt, 38, last August, her style has been on point this past year! Seriously, we’re obsessed! Anna’s first public appearance after the split was at the Emmy’s in September 2017, and man, were our jaws on the floor! She looked incredible in a mauve colored gown with a plunging neckline and floral embellishments. Her beautiful blonde hair was tousled and her makeup was on the natural side — she looked truly radiant and happy!

Anna isn’t one to share a lot of herself on her Instagram but she has posted a little bit since the split! One of our favorite photos of her is when she posed with a cute look on her face wearing some stylish wide-legged overalls! She also posted a beautiful photo of herself glowing in the sunlight while smiling. The best part is she was wearing a shirt that said “mombshell” across the front and we couldn’t agree more! Anna really is a babe!

Anna also graced the cover of Women’s Health magazine in 2017 and looked so stunning! She showed off her incredible body in a crop top and underwear and, man, her abs are insane! She had a genuine smile on her face as she grabbed her wind-blown hair — slay Anna, slay! It certainly looks like Anna’s had a great year despite some setbacks. She’s attended plenty of carpets and been working on a lot of new movies and shows — we can’t wait to see what she rolls out next. Keep on slaying Anna!

