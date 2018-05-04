Allison Mack Got Married Before Her Arrest Over Alleged Sex Cult — Meet Her Wife Nicki Clyne

It turns out ‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack was married prior to her arrest for her alleged involvement in NXIVM! Here’s all the details on her nuptials with fellow actress Nicki Clyne.

Okay, we didn’t see this coming! Allison Mack, 35, the actress who’s been charged for her alleged part in NXIVM’s sex trafficking ring, got married last year, according to transcripts from federal prosecutors acquired by People. Her wife’s name is Nicki Clyne. Does she sound familiar? She should! Nicki appeared on Battlestar Galactica! But the revelations don’t stop there. According to the group’s former publicist, the marriage was arranged by none other than the group’s leader — Keith Raniere. The marriage took place in February of last year.

As we previously reported, Nicki is also a member of the organization. It’s been reported that since Raniere and Mack’s arrests, she is now leading NXIVM, according to Nick Parlato, who worked for the group from 2007 to 2008 but never actually joined. “A beautiful and talented actress, Clyne got into cult leader Keith Raniere’s clutches and became a branded slave of the alleged crime cult,” Parlato wrote, referring to allegations that “slaves” in the cult are branded with Raniere’s initials.

Allison was arrested on April 20 and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Just 1 month earlier, Raniere himself was arrested at his villa in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and charged with the same crimes. According to US Attorney Richard Donoghue, the cult leader had “more than 50 DOS slaves under him.” DOS is referring to the upper echelons of the organization, which Allison reported took over when Raniere was arrested. Since, Allison has been released on $5 million bail, has been fitted with an ankle monitor and is under house arrest at her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, CA as she awaits trial. She faces 15 years to life in prison.