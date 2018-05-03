‘The Walking Dead’ Starts Filming Season 9: Do These New Pics Confirm A Time Jump?

Shooting has begun on season 9 of ‘The Walking Dead’! See what the images might reveal right here! Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

Desperate for The Walking Dead to return?! Get in line! Season 9 is expected to arrive at the end of the year, which sounds like an eternity! However, production just began in Georgia and these photos from the shoot might just tide you over! In the pics, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and many more are seen riding on horseback. Of course, Daryl (Norman Reedus) isn’t because he’s riding his trusty motorcycle! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Do these new pics confirm a serious time jump in the show? It’s not clear, but both Rick and Jesus (Tom Payne) look decidedly more clean cut than when we last saw them. Also the women from Oceanside appear to have completely abandoned their home and joined Rick’s people. This means Alexandria, The Hilltop, The Kingdom, Oceanside, and The Sanctuary are all one group still! Does this mean they are all following the former sheriff’s lead? And with pretty much everyone on horseback, it looks like the entire community is on the move again! Where are they headed!?

The glaringly absence here is of course Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who was last scene becoming Rick’s prisoner after their epic showdown in the season 8 finale. But, we’re betting the leader of the Saviors will pop up on set soon! It also should be mentioned that not a single flesh-eating zombie is in sight! Where are they!?

With season eight ending in turmoil amid Rick’s own people turning against him it’s surprising to see the whole gang together. Perhaps Maggie, Daryl and Jesus’ scheming against Michonne and Rick hasn’t been revealed at this point. Regardless, it’s exciting to see them all on set again!