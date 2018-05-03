Shenae Grimes Pregnant: ‘90210’ Star Expecting 1st Child, A Girl, With Hubby — ‘I Can’t Bloody Wait’

Shenae Grimes is about to become a mom! After 5 years of marriage, the ‘90210’ star is expecting her 1st child with husband Josh Beech — and they could not be more thrilled for this ‘wild ride’ called parenthood!

It seems like just yesterday Shenae Grimes, 28, was playing a high school kid on the hit show 90210. But now the actress is expecting a child of her own! Announcing the happy news via People magazine on May 3, the star revealed she and her husband Josh Beech, 31, could not be more excited about becoming parents. They’re expecting a baby daughter later this year, and the star is already sporting an adorable bump!

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” Shenae gushed to People while adding that she’s always known Josh would make an amazing father one day. “I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I’m thrilled that we’re welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been.”

Shenae is currently on hiatus from her TV crime drama, The Detail. “[My mom] is such an incredible mama to me and I’m so excited to share everything she’s instilled in me and taught me with our baby girl!” the actress continued. Josh, who’s a musician, is equally psyched to be expecting a bundle of joy. “To say that I am over the moon that we are going to be having a little baby Beech is a huge understatement,” he shared. “Life’s about to get a whole lot wilder, and I can’t bloody wait!” Aw!

Josh and Shenae tied the knot in 2013, exchanging their vows to Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.” “That is exactly what we’re excited to share with our little family’s new addition,” Shenae said. The mom-to-be also shared the news via Instagram, writing, “Well it’s official… I’m definitely a grown-up! @joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this badass baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!” She added that in order to see more pics of her bump and hear more about her pregnancy thus far, fans can head to her blog. Congrats again, Josh and Shenae!