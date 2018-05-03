Selena Gomez Thinks About Justin Bieber ‘All The Time’ & Keeps Him ‘Close To Her Heart’ After Split

Selena Gomez can’t stop thinking about Justin Bieber after their split! A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HL how his music brings him closer to her heart!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 24, may have split, but that does not mean he isn’t on her mind constantly. A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Selena still reminisces about the time she had with Justin. “Selena still cares for Justin very deeply,” our source said. “He will always be her first real love, and she thinks about him all the time.” While these two have since gone their separate ways, it’s very clear there’s a lot of feelings between them.

Not only is Justin still on her brain, she can’t help but listen to his incredible songs on a daily basis. “Selena thinks he is one of the most talented guys she has ever known, and she listens to his music almost every day,” our source went on to say. “Even though things between them aren’t perfect right now, hearing his songs keeps him close to her heart.”

While Justin is still on Selena’s mind, he’s also been thinking about her as well, apparently. In fact, we reported earlier how Justin absolutely loves Selena’s new haircut. “Justin hasn’t seen Selena in person since she did her latest chop, but he has seen the pictures and he think she looks totally sexy. He’s a big fan of the bangs,” a source close to Justin told us.

Selena debuted her new bangs on on Apr. 28, and we absolutely love her new look (just like Justin). Selena posed for a series of close-up photos for makeup artist Hung Vanngo‘s Instagram and on top of her new haircut, her makeup was absolutely on point!