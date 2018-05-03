Prince Harry & Meghan Markle : How Her Brother’s Nasty Attack Has Just Made Them Closer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unbothered by her brother’s nasty attempt to ruin their wedding! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the attack has made their bond stronger than ever.

While the world is gushing over the future Duchess of Sussex, some of her family members are feeling resentful. That’s right, Meghan Markle’s family is not too happy she’s marrying Prince Harry on May 19. In fact, her brother Thomas Markle Jr., wrote an open letter, obtained by InTouch, to Harry urging him to call off the royal wedding. However, Thomas’ gesture was clearly done in vain as it’s only made Meghan and Harry’s bond stronger. “Prince Harry has been Meghan’s rock through all this drama with her estranged family. He’s advised her to take the high road and not even bother with a response. But, make no mistake, he’s furious that they’re trying to hurt his girl like this. He’s shocked that they’d sink so low, but Meghan isn’t,” a source close to the former Suits actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We’re glad to hear Harry’s got her back!

“This sort of selfish behavior is exactly why she’s estranged from her half-brother. She’s getting the last laugh though because if Thomas [Markle Jr.] was hoping to somehow tear her and Harry apart, he’s only done the opposite and pushed them closer than ever. They’re even stronger as a couple now,” our source continued. This is what we love to hear! Luckily for Meghan, not all of her family feels this way. After hearing what her brother had done, Meghan’s sister Samantha Markle hopped on Twitter to defend her. “Give her a chance! I’ve always been vocal about the things I admire about her, and the public has taking this too far. My brother needs to stop the alcoholism and lies,” Samantha said. Yikes!

Nevertheless, we’re happy to hear Meghan’s brother isn’t affecting her relationship with Harry. Still, we wish them the best during this difficult time as Meghan has so much to worry about considering her wedding is only weeks away!