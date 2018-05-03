Opry Mills Mall: One People Shot Inside Nashville Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody

A shooting has occurred at a mall in Nashville, Tennessee. One person has reportedly been shot. Here’s all the details.

The unthinkable has happened again. One individual has been shot inside Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, TN, according to CNN. The police tell the news outlet that one shooter is in custody. The situation began with some type of dispute at the mall, according to CBS News. The person who was shot has been rushed to the hospital; his condition was critical.

“Metro PD has closed the exits to Opry Mills Mall off Briley Pkwy,” Briona Arradondo, a reporter for WSMV-TV, a Fox affiliate, tweeted. “Officers redirecting traffic for now on response to shooting. 1 suspect in custody, police searching for another.”