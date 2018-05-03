Meghan Markle’s Dad To Reportedly Attend Royal Wedding Despite Claims He Wasn’t Invited

Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr. dramatically claimed their dad was left off the royal wedding guest list. But that may not be the case!

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle Sr., 73, is going to her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, according to a new report. On May 2, the 36-year-old bride’s brother Thomas Markle Jr., 51, caused a media storm when he penned an open letter to Prince Harry, 33. In the handwritten note – first shared by InTouch – he shockingly told the heir to the British throne that “it’s not to [sic] late” to cancel the big wedding. But he also dropped the stunning claim that their dad “didn’t get an invite.” Now, it seems that he may be wrong, according to People.

Both Meghan’s parents – her dad Thomas Sr. and her mom Doria Ragland, 61 – are set to attend the wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. If recent paparazzi photos are anything to go by it does seem like Prince Harry’s future father-in-law is gearing up to attend the wedding of the year. In March he was spotted near his home in Rosarito, Mexico flicking through a book about his daughter’s new homeland. The title? Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History. A month later the reclusive former lighting director just happened to be snapped doing what most of us do before a wedding – exercising and trying to get in shape for the big day. Given that millions of people around the world are expected to watch the event, we don’t blame him!

While there have been conflicting reports about his attendance, a family friend reportedly told U.K. newspaper, The Sun on Sunday that he would indeed be there. “Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess – even if he has to battle his demons to get there,” the insider said in the March 24 article. “He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare. He lives a reclusive life in Mexico. But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”