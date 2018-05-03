LeBron James Consoles Tristan Thompson After Getting Bloodied By Elbow To The Face

Oh no! Tristan Thompson was injured in Game 2 of the semifinals against Toronto and LeBron James came to his side! Take a look!

Despite what’s going on off the court, LeBron James just made it clear that he has Tristan Thompson‘s back! During the 2nd quarter of Cleveland’s game against Toronto, Khloe Kardashian‘s BF and baby daddy was elbowed in the faced by Kyle Lowry! After the whistle was blown, the 27-year-old baller can clearly be seen struggling with a bloodied nose. That’s when LeBron immediately came over to make sure he was okay. Check out the moment above.

It’s touching considering the recent reports that LeBron was the reason Tristan was benched during much of Round 1 of the playoff games against the Pacers. “LeBron and coach Ty Lue have been discussing how to deal with it,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to Tristan’s infidelity allegations. “If Tristan had been playing better, then the team could justify putting him out there on the floor. But he had already been upstaged by other guys on the team who were playing a lot better than he was, and it’s made sense to just sit him for the time being.”

As diehard fans know, Tristan and Khloe’s relationship was thrown into chaos in early April when both videos and photos arrived allegedly showing the pro athlete cheating on his girlfriend — just as she was about to give birth to their first child together. A new report even suggests that their relationship might be beyond repair at this point. “The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family,” a source told E! News. “Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it’s too far done.”