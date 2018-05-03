Khloe Kardashian Disables Comments On IG Posts About Tristan: Proof She’s Staying With Him?

She’s still keeping tight-lipped about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, but Khloe Kardashian may have just given a subtle hint that she’s standing by her man after he was unfaithful.

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram posts have been few and far between since Tristan Thompson was exposed for cheating on her last month, but it seems she’s still keeping tabs on the social media site. In fact, she specifically went back to ALL her posts with the NBA star and disabled the comments on them! It’s likely that fans were filling the comments on those photos with hateful messages about Tristan, and throwing in their unwanted two cents about the controversy. We don’t blame Khloe for taking a stand!

However, it’s an interesting move that has many speculating that this could mean Khloe might be staying with Tristan, despite everything he’s put her through. In case you haven’t been following, here’s what went down: On April 10, two videos surfaced of Tristan getting intimate with other women on two separate occasions (one from Oct. 2017 and one from the weekend before, April 7). Two days later, Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson. Since then, various reports about other mistresses have also come out.

Khloe and Tristan have yet to comment on the situation, but Kim Kardashian did admit that it’s “so f***ed up” when she did an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last week. For now, Khloe is still in Cleveland with True, and Tristan is in the midst of an NBA playoff run with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The pair’s relationship is still in jeopardy, and there are varying reports about what Khloe plans to do next.