Justin Bieber Supports Kanye West After Outrageous Slavery Comments: Let’s Just ‘Love’

Justin Bieber just came to Kanye West’s defense following his troubling comments on slavery! See what the pop star had to say right here!

Showing the love! As Kanye West faces criticism from all sides namely for stating that slavery in America was a “choice,” he’s also finding some support from a fellow celebrity — Justin Bieber! The 23-year-old crooner took to Instagram to share a simple message of support for his fellow performer. “Our job is to love not to always agree! Love you Kanye!” he wrote. After all, Justin know what it’s like to face a wave of controversy for reckless decisions.

We should note that Justin is making it clear that he doesn’t agree with Kanye’s statement. He’s merely choosing to voice his love and support for the rapper amid the scandal. However, the number of celebrities who have shared their disapproval of Kanye’s shocking slavery comments is steadily growing. Everyone from Will.i.am to Eve to Chris Brown has stepped forward to offer a full-throated rebuke of Yeezy’s statements.

“THIS IS JUST ENTERTAINMENT TO YALL,” Chris captioned a photo of the 40-year-old rapper On May 2. I DONT GIVE A F**K!!!!THIS MAN IS A CLOWN! OUR SONG JUST WENT PLATINUM BUT F**K THAT! CMON BRUH, and if any flunkies gotta problem,, SEE ME… please! PLEASE BLACK PEOPLE… DO NOT FOLLOW THIS N*GGA ON HIS PATH TO DESTRUCTION! WHATEVER HELP U THINK I NEED…. GET IT FOR HIM ASAP! IMA FAN OF THIS MANS MUSIC SO WHAT HE SAYS IS LISTENED TO AND INTERNALIZED. WAKE THE HELL UP KANYE…. PLEASE. SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE???????? Whattttttt??????”

Just to recap, Ye visited TMZ Live on May 1 where he made this jaw-dropping statement that started this firestorm: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it is all y’all? You know it’s like we are mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes to direct to the idea of blacks, it’s like slavery Holocaust — Holocaust is Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race, that we are one, we are the human race.”