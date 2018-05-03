‘Avengers’ Fans Made A Wild Connection To ‘Friends’ & The Infinity Stones & It’s The Best Theory of 2018

What does ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ have to do with ‘Friends’? Everything, according to a Twitter theory! Find out how the Infinity stones fit into the classic 90s sitcom.

Could this crossover BE any bigger?! There’s a new fan theory (it’s a joke, but still) connects the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Friends. And you know what? We’re subscribing to it. It all started when a fan pointed out that the Friends title card is stylized with colored dots between the letters — the same color as the six Infinity Stones that the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and every hero in between are trying to keep hidden from Thanos! In Avengers: Infinity War (don’t worry; NO spoilers), the heroes all come face-to-face with Thanos for the first time, and it’s more vital than ever to save the stones, some of which we’ve already seen in the previous 18 films.

But that’s not all! Jeopardy! winner Arthur Chu assigned each of the characters on Friends to each Infinity stone. Rachel would be the blue Space stone (the Tesseract), according to Chu. This is the stone that grants its user control over reality, that Loki and others used to transport throughout the universe. Like the Tesseract, Rachel was way more powerful than she was first depicted on the show, and frankly seemed way more grounded than any of her other friends.

Phoebe, Chu says, would be the green Time stone. This is the one that Doctor Strange uses to manipulate time. Of all of the people who would have the most fun going to the past and probably screwing everything up, it would totally be her. Monica, of course, would be the purple Power stone — the one that Star Lord kept away from Thanos in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film). That’s an obvious choice; Monica’s a control freak and would love having ultimate power over everyone else in her world.

Ross would be the orange Soul stone, which allows the user to steal, control, and alter souls both living and dead. In order to possess the stone, according to the comics, you must first sacrifice someone you love. That would definitely explain Ross’ tragic relationship history. The last two aren’t exactly clear. Chandler, according to Chu, would be the yellow Mind stone, which lets its user control minds. And, he thinks Joey would be the red Reality stone, which allows the user to manipulate matter (the one the Dark Elves try to use to destroy the galaxy in Thor: The Dark World). Chu’s reason? “Joey always keeps it real.” Hard agree.