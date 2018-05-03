‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Finale To Show The Jo & Alex Wedding Fans Have Been Begging For

Jolex is getting married! Yes ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans, Jo and Alex will tie the knot at long last in the season 14 finale and we’ve got the first pic.

Shonda Rhimes sure knows how to keep fans waiting on a happy ending for Jo and Alex on Grey’s Anatomy. The two characters first got together in season nine but have been kept from being wed due to Jo’s secret past with an abusive husband Paul who she never divorced. Now that Paul — played by Matthew Morrison — is dead, Jolex is finally going to tie the knot in the season 14 finale. In a first pic obtained by Entertainment Weekly, it looks like something horrible happens at the ceremony, as Jo, Alex and Meredith are all seen looking down in shock, with actress Camilla Luddington who plays Jo even putting her hand up to her mouth in surprise. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

Meredith — played by Ellen Pompeo — looks the most concerned with her mouth open while Justin Chambers‘Alex has a more quizzical appearance. It looks as if the ceremony might have already taken place as his grey tie is slightly undone. Everyone’s still in their wedding attire though, with Jo wearing a stunning tight strapless white gown and Meredith looking pretty in a low cut power blue wrap dress. Camilla posted the photo to her IG page and wrote, “Yesssss there’s a #jolexwedding in the finale!!!! You’ve officially received ur wedding invites – please RSVP to April Kepner.”

The season finale will also say goodbye to two longtime stars, Jessica Capshaw who plays Dr. Arizona Robbins and Sarah Drew‘s Dr. April Kepner. Both are being written off for creative reasons, and its been teased that Arizona will be departing Grey Sloan Memorial to pursue an exciting new opportunity, as former star Geena Davis is returning to reprise her role as Dr. Nicole Herman to lure Arizona away. As for April’s exit, Ellen has said in interviews that she doesn’t die a horrible death. “You only get killed off when your behavior is bad. If you’re a nice actor, you die nice,” Ellen told Entertainment Tonight, adding that for Drs. Robbins and Kepner, “these endings aren’t tragic.”