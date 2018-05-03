Gigi Hadid Apologizes After Being Slammed For Blackface On Mag Cover: I Had No ‘Control’

Gigi Hadid is apologizing profusely for her ‘Vogue’ Italia cover where she was so darkened that fans called her out for having blackface done. We’ve got what she has to day.

Fans were aghast when Gigi Hadid showed off her new Vogue Italia cover where her skin tone was so dark that she was accused of putting on blackface. Now she’s apologizing, saying she had no control over the end product and no intention of getting people so upset. The 23-year-old model has since deleted the cover shot from her Instagram that she proudly showed off on May 2, after fans flooded the comments saying it looked nothing like her and on first glance some thought it was everyone from Rihanna to Solange Knowles to Tyra Banks.

The stunner posted a paparazzi photo of her taken later in the day on Apr. 3 when she shot the controversial cover story. She’s clearly her natural light-skinned tone, proving how much the mag darkened her skin. Gigi wrote on Twitter that “Please understand my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction and 2. ends completely when I leave the set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully.

The pic, shot by renowned fashion photographer Steven Klein, showed a heavily bronzed Gigi that was so dark she was unrecognizable. Even her light green eyes had been changed in post to a muted dark brown to match her skin tone. Gigi’s blonde hair was also changed up, showing a color that was almost black. “The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S. Klein has done for many years and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT although I understand what Vogue Italia’s intentions were, it was not executed correctly, and the concerns that have been brought up are valid,” she continued.

Regardless, I want to apologize because my intention is never to diminish those concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else, and I hope this can be an example to other magazines and teams in the future. There are real issues regarding representation in fashion — it’s our responsibility to acknowledge those issues and communicate them to work towards a more diverse industry,” she concluded.