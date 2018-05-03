G-Eazy Reportedly Arrested In Sweden After Punching Security Guard & Getting Caught With Cocaine

G-Eazy was reportedly arrested in Sweden on May 2 on for alleged assault and cocaine possession after a show. We have the details.

G-Eazy is reportedly in serious trouble. The rapper, 28, and Halsey‘s boyfriend, was reportedly arrested outside a club in Stockholm, Sweden on May 2 after allegedly attacking security guards and “acting belligerent” after his show, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Security guards reportedly approached G-Eazy while he was partying at his show’s after party with Halsey and Sean Kingston, and asked him to calm down. He reportedly responded by throwing punches, allegedly hitting one of the guards in the face “several times.”

The rapper was reportedly detained by police, who subsequently, allegedly found cocaine in his pocket. He was reportedly taken into custody on “suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics,” according to TMZ. HollywoodLife has reached out to G-Eazy’s team for comment on this report. Fan footage from the club shows the rapper passing out shots in the crowded venue with Sean, and posing for photos with fans:

This incident seems really out of character for G-Eazy, who’s usually in the news for being all mushy and in love with Halsey. The couple never go to an event without at least making out on the red carpet. They’re too cute for words. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Halsey’s rep for comment on this report. This story is still developing; we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.