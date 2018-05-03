‘Fifty Shades Freed’: E.L. James Reveals She Thinks Jack Hyde Will Escape Prison & ‘Wreak More Havoc’

In honor of ‘Fifty Shades Freed’s upcoming Blu-ray/DVD release, HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of E.L. James talking all things Jack Hyde. She thinks he’s ‘clever’ enough to break out of prison!

“I think Jack Hyde is rotting away in a prison feeling really sad for himself,” Eric Johnson, who plays the Fifty Shades Freed’s big foe, says in our EXCLUSIVE video. However, author E.L. James doesn’t think Jack will be there forever. “I think he might break free,” E.L. says. When Eric is shocked by this response, E.L. continues: “He’s just clever enough to get out and wreak more havoc.” Honestly, she’s got a point. There’s no doubting that Jack is a smart guy.

Even though he plays a manipulative psychopath in Fifty Shades Freed, Eric is so grateful to be a part of the Fifty Shades universe. “I can’t thank you enough for bringing me into this family. It’s been such an incredible experience,” he tells E.L. in the video. “Every step of the way was so rewarding and so fulfilling. I just kind of kept pinching myself.” E.L. replies, “I want to thank you back and say thank you for being such a fantastic villain, who really isn’t a villain at all.” Aw!