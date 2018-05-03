Ellen Pompeo Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Kills Off Characters When An Actor’s ‘Behavior’s Bad’

Can actors on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ control the fate of their character’s ending? — Ellen Pompeo admits, if you’re not a nice actor, you get killed off the iconic show in a ‘tragic’ way!

Ellen Pompeo‘s dropping major truth bombs about what goes on behind the scenes of Grey’s Anatomy. “You only get killed off when your behavior is bad. If you’re a nice actor, you die nice,” Pompeo, 48, admitted to Entertainment Tonight when discussing the departures of both Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew after season 14. And, the two fan favorites must’ve been very nice actresses since Pompeo revealed, “These endings aren’t tragic.”

Instead, Pompeo compared the on-screen departures of Chapshaw (who plays Arizona Robbins) and Drew (who plays April Kepner) to that of former Grey’s star Sandra Oh (who played Cristina Yang). “[She] left in the most amazing way. She gave everybody so much notice,” Pompeo explained of Oh. “She knew 10 seasons was all she wanted to do and they don’t get much classier than Sandra Oh. But yeah, these endings aren’t tragic.”

The mother of three went on to say that the cast of Grey’s is a “family,” which made Chapshaw and Drew’s final moments on set so emotional. “My first reaction was, ‘What? What do you mean? Why?'” Pompeo explained of the moment she found out the two characters wouldn’t be back for season 15.

“And then you go through levels and stages of grief,” she explained. “It’s hard for them, it’s hard for us, it’s hard for the writer who had to make the choice, [who] had to make the creative decision. You have to try to support the girls. It’s just not easy for anyone, but I don’t want to make it about me. It’s about them and I just tried to be just as supportive as I could be to everyone involved.”

Pompeo got candid about Grey’s Anatomy, which was just picked up for a 15th and 16th season, while in New York City at the launch of Young Living Essential Oils’ Seedlings baby care line. HollywoodLife.com was also in attendance, where Pompeo teased the show’s season 14 finale, which airs on May 17!

