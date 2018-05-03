We wish ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ could go on forever, but star Ellen Pompeo has heartbreakingly revealed that the show’s end is ‘nearing’ and why it won’t be around much longer.

14 seasons is a remarkable run for any TV show, but for Grey’s Anatomy it’s still a hit after all of this time. Star Ellen Pompeo,, 48, agreed in early 2018 to star in two more seasons but it sounds like after that the show could be drawing to a close. Dr. Meredith Grey herself said in a new interview that, “We’re getting there. Shonda and I will make that decision together,” she told Us Weekly, referring to the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes. Shonda has repeatedly said that she would keep Grey’s going as long as Ellen was willing to work on the show, but the mother-of-three wants to eventually spend more time with her children. “There is an end. It’s nearing. I want to be more involved in my kids’ lives as they get older. And they need me more, and this world is such a crazy place,” Ellen shared.

“I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change. And they do grow. They take work. Like any marriage, friendship. You gotta put in the work. You have to accept other people’s flaws, and accept your own flaws and try to change and be a better person. But I think everything is worth the time and effort. And things get better,” Ellen said of her remarkable 14 years on Grey’s, which will be back for a 15th season.

Ellen was a little more upbeat about how long Grey’s will stay on the air in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She told the outlet, “Yes we are starting to think about how to end a show this iconic. But we’re not there yet. We’re going to focus on season 15 and we just take it one season at a time. Everyone wants to keep it going. And now its fun, it’s like we’re in a contest with ourselves. How long can we keep things thing going and still have this level of quality?”

As for the sad departures of longtime series regulars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew at the end of season 14, Ellen admits it was painful to see them go. “We are a family and it’s super awkward. It’s not like films where you work for three months, and you’re not going to see the people, or you’ll see them at the junket and that’s it. You know, we really are together, through births, through deaths. Every day, sickness and health … [It’s] an odd family, that we’re thrown together with. So, when these things happen, there’s a lot of tumult. Inside, there’s chaos and feelings – sadness and anger, and it’s a lot to deal with,” she revealed to Us..

Don’t expect Ellen to be jumping into the lead on another TV drama once Grey’s leaves the airwaves, as she’s become more interested in being behind the camera. “I am really into producing, I love producing,” she said, “It’s like one problem after another, it’s problem-solving 101. It’s like a great experiment in problem-solving. Acting is…it’s a young girl’s game. You’ve gotta travel, you’ve gotta be away. [You’ve] gotta go here and work at night in the rain. I’m not saying I’ll never do it. If there’s an amazing opportunity I’m sure, of course I’ll do it.”