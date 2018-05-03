Christina Aguilera Makes Epic Comeback With 1st Song In 5 Years — Listen To ‘Accelerate’

Christina Aguilera finally released her new song, ‘Accelerate,’ on May 3 and we already can’t get enough! Watch the video here!

Christina Aguilera, 37, proved that once again she knows how to make a lasting impression with her amazing music when she released her new song “Accelerate” on May 3. The highly anticipated track and music video had a typical Xtina vibe but also showed us a different side of the sultry singer. The upbeat song is much different from anything we’ve heard from Xtina in recent years, and also features verses from 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign. In the video, the singer looks gorgeous, wearing minimal makeup and appearing in various different settings. Watch above!

Christina first got us excited about the new song and vid when she started posting a series of teaser clips on her social media pages and had her fans in an excited frenzy. The new song is one of many that will be on her highly-anticipated, upcoming album, which will be her first in six years! “Accelerate” is the first new song we’ve heard from Christina since she released “Say Something” in 2013, so it’s been LONG overdue!

Xtina recently prepped us for her new music by taking us back to her old tunes when she appeared on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke on Apr. 23. She sang some of her biggest hits during the skit, including “Genie in a Bottle” and “Dirrty”. Although we’ve certainly still seen Christina in the spotlight over the years with her work on the reality series The Voice and other television series and films, it’s thrilling to see her singing again! As everyone knows, no one has a voice like she does and we truly can’t wait for the new album!